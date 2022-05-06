Central team to visit Kopparthi today; to study scope for textile park

Vijayawada: Central team led by Director of Textiles department Dr HS Nanda and deputy secretary Purnendu Kanth will visit Kopparthi industrial area in YSR district on Saturday (May 7) to study the infrastructure facilities available at the region to set up Textile Park there.



When the Central team visited the APIIC office here on Friday, APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and MD Javvadi Subrahmanyam welcomed them.

The chairman and MD explained to the Central team over the facilities and subsidies available in YSR district and the other industries coming up in that area.

It may be noted that the AP government sent proposals to the Central government to set up a Textile Park in the State under PM Mega Integrated Textile and Apparel Scheme. Once the textile unit is set up in YSR district, over one lakh people will get direct employment and over two lakh people indirect employment.

It may be noted that the Kopparthi industrial region is witnessing rapid industrial development with Kadapa spinning mills, Rayalaseema spinners, Aditya Birla apparels, Sriraj Textiles limited and NSL Textile industry.