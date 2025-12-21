Centre Calls on States to Drive National Energy Conservation for a Sustainable Planet

Aims to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and climate action targets

BEE declares NECA 2025 a grand success; thanks all States for active participation in National Energy Conservation Week (December 14–20)

BEE’s Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme delivers tangible results

Indian industry achieves 27 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) energy savings: Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava, Director General, BEE

BEE appreciates States for adopting and promoting energy-efficient technologies

Andhra Pradesh’s collaboration with EESL highlighted as a major step towards global energy-efficiency standards, sustainability and emission reduction

Andhra Pradesh emerges as a role-model State in National Energy Conservation Awards

BEE urges State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to sustain momentum and intensify focus on students

Student-centric initiatives key to behavioral change in energy efficiency adoption: BEE Secretary

Vijayawada, 21st DEC 2025: Declaring the National Energy Conservation Week (December 14–20) and the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025 a grand success, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has urged all States to sustain momentum in the National Energy Conservation Movement to help build a sustainable planet and meet India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action commitments.

Addressing the occasion, BEE Director General Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava said energy conservation is not merely a policy intervention but a way of life. “Through energy conservation, we safeguard our natural resources for future generations,” he said, underlining the Centre’s consistent guidance and support in enabling substantial energy savings and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Highlighting tangible outcomes, Srivastava noted that the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme alone has helped Indian industries achieve energy savings of about 27 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE). The adoption of advanced energy-efficient technologies across key sectors—buildings, industry and transport—has led to an estimated reduction of nearly 321.06 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions, a major contribution to India’s climate change mitigation efforts.

Explaining the broader impact of NECA 2025, BEE Secretary Milind Deore said the awards embody India’s strong resolve to move towards a clean, energy-efficient and sustainable future. “It is an honors to see States, industries and institutions come together to celebrate excellence and recognize those translating responsible energy use into reality,” he said.

Several States, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, along with their State Designated Agencies (SDAs), were commended for demonstrating that economic growth can go hand in hand with environmental protection through innovation and efficient technologies.

Andhra Pradesh received special appreciation for emerging as a role model State, having consistently won National Energy Conservation Awards since 2015, including for the last four consecutive years. The State was also lauded for setting new benchmarks by adopting global energy-efficiency technologies in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power. These initiatives, spanning urban development, industry, housing and buildings, and anganwadis, are expected to spur economic growth while enhancing the State’s global brand image.

Emphasizing behavioral change, BEE highlighted the role of youth participation. This year, over 83 lakh students from more than 1.10 lakh schools nationwide took part in the national painting competition on energy conservation. Master Soumyajit Mallik, a Class 10 student from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dhenkanal, Odisha, who won first prize at the national level and received the award from President Droupadi Murmu, was cited as an inspiration for millions of students.

Following the Ministry of Power’s directions, BEE has advised all SDAs to intensify focus on students through energy clubs, fostering awareness and behavioral change towards energy efficiency and conservation from an early age.