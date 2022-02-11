Centre issues notification on appointment of 7 judges to AP High Court

Nelapadu (Vijayawada): The Central government issued notification confirming the appointment of seven judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. It may be recalled that at a meeting on January 29, the collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana approved the recommendations.

Among those promoted as judges were Konaganti Srinivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateshwarlu Nimmagadda, Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subbareddy, Ravi Chimulapati, and V. Sujatha. Subsequently, the Central issued the notification which would be forwarded to the President of India for his approval.

Once the President signs on the notification, the judges would be sworn in.