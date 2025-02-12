Centre sanctions 340 mobile veterinary units to AP

Vijayawada: Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh announced that the Union government had sanctioned 340 mobile veterinary units (MVU) to Andhra Pradesh and these units are being operated across the state. He said the Central government launched the mobile veterinary units (MBV) scheme in 2021-22 to help the farmers in the country and 4,016 units were sanctioned across the country.

Singh replied to a question asked by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The MP asked the Central minister to furnish the details of the MVUs sanctioned in the state and India and how many farmers benefitted from them.

In his answer, Union minister Rajiv has stated that the government allocated Rs 84.09 crore and Rs 340 MVUs to the state. The Central government also established Call Centres (Helpline No 1962) for operation of MVUs as per Operational Guidelines of Livestock Health Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) for which the Central government extends support to states/UTs in the form of 100 per cent funding for non-recurring expenditure.

He said the highest number of MVUs were sanctioned to Nellore with 18 units followed by 16 units to Srikakulam and 15 to Anantapur. The least units sanctioned to NTR and Visakha districts with 11 units each.