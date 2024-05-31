CEO Meena warns against any disturbance inside counting halls

Vijayawada: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday said all arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on June 4 and warned that stern action will be taken against any person who tries to disturb the counting of votes in the voting centres. “Anyone who tries to create problems inside counting centres will be arrested,” he said.

The CEO said Section 144 will be in the force outside the counting centres also and measures were taken to ensure law and order on the premises of counting centres. Meena inspected the strong rooms and vote counting centres located at Krishna University in Machilipatnam.

Speaking at the counting centres, he said that processions and victory rallies were prohibited in the state on June 4 and stated that the Election Commission has already created awareness among the contesting candidates and the political parties on it.

He inspected the internet facility, barricading, security, functioning of CC cameras at the Krishna University counting centres and expressed satisfaction.

He said 14 tables were arranged for each Assembly segment at the counting halls as per the orders of the EC. He also expressed satisfaction over the 24 hours security arranged at the strong rooms. Krishna district collector D K Balaji, superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, joint collector Geetanjali Sarma, returning officers of the seven Assembly segments of Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Pamarru, Pedana, Penamaluru, Gannavaram and Avanigadda participated in the visit. The CEO also inspected the counting arrangements for the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

Later, the CEO visited Bhimavaram in West Godavari and inspected the arrangements for the counting of votes at Vishnu Engineering College and SRKR Engineering Colleges.

West Godavari district collector Sumit Kumar, district superintendent of police Ajita Vejendla, joint collector C V Praveen Aditya and returning officers of the seven Assembly segments attended the inspection.

Meena inspected the security arrangements at the counting centres and strong rooms and suggested the officials to ensure counting of votes without any confusion. He explained the rules and regulations to be followed on parking of vehicles, passing on information to the media on counting of votes, maintenance of media centre, arrangements of counting tables etc. He instructed the officials to provide food and arrange drinking water and breakfast to the staff.

District election officer Sumit Kumar has explained the measures taken by the district administration for the counting of votes to be held on June 4.