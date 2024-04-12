CEO orders strict tabs on liquor

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday ordered end-to-end surveillance of liquor movement, aimed at curtailing influence of liquor in the run-up to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

As part of state-wide monitoring, the CEO ordered the managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL) to track the movement of liquor by deploying Global Positioning System (GPS). Similar directives were also issued to the commissioners of Prohibition and Excise Department and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB).

“The movement of liquor from the distillery/ brewery to the godown of APSBCL should be GPS tracked (and the) feed of which also to be provided to the District Election Office control room and the CEO control room," said Meena in an order.

According to the CEO, the issue of tracking liquor movement from APSBCL’s warehouses to retail shops and bars was raised during a meeting with the Special State Observer (Police), Deepak Mishra.

Considering the seizure of a large quantity of liquor across the state and the possibility of alcohol being used as an inducement to sway voters and thereby disturb the level playing field in the polls, Meena observed it is imperative to check leakages at all levels.

Meena highlighted the seizures included non-duty paid liquor originating from other states and duty paid liquor from within the state but sold at unauthorised places such as belt shops and others.

“Hence, it has been decided that the excise department / APSBCL shall create a mechanism to track all the vehicles which carry liquor from godowns of APSBCL to liquor shops and bars and others outlets through GPS so as to ensure there is no leakage of liquor during such transportation,” he said.

Consequently, webcasting facilities will be installed at all distilleries, breweries, storage points, godowns and also surveillance cameras at all important locations such as entry, exit, storage and manufacturing points. Further, these directives will also curb illegal storage, sale and distribution of intoxicants, along with diversion and misuse of liquor.

Directing the MD of APSBCL to report compliance by April 15, the CEO also told him to provide webcasting links to the district election offices and office of the CEO.

Meanwhile, Meena said cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other inducements worth Rs 100 crore were seized in Andhra Pradesh from the day of election schedule announcement on March 16. Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held simultaneously in the state on May 13.