Certificates verification for RGUKT admissions begins

Eluru: As part of admissions into Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), also known as Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), the NCC and CAP special category certificates verification process began for the 2023-24 academic year at Nuzvid in Eluru district on Wednesday.

RGUKT Chancellor Prof KC Reddy and IIIT Nuzvid Campus Director Prof GVR Srinivasa Rao supervised the certificate verification process.

For the special category certificates verification, students, who completed SSC and applied for IIIT admissions under NCC, CAP and Sports category, came to Nuzvid from all the districts across the State. Few students from Telangana also attended for this verification process.

The special category certificates verification is being conducted from July 5 to July 7. On the first day, around 442 NCC candidates were invited for the certificate verification, of which 250 candidates attended. Also, 65 CAP candidates attended for the certificate verification.

In this connection, RGUKT Chancellor Prof KC Reddy interacted with the students, who attended the certificate verification and their parents. He gave suggestions to the officials concerned, who are attending certificates verification. He lauded the services of IIIT Nuzvid campus students for rendering their services as volunteers. Everyone would cooperate with officials for smooth conducting of the special category certificates verification, he said.

RGUKT Admissions Convener Prof Gopala Raju, IIIT Nuzvid Administrative Officer P Pradeep and others participated in this programme.