Chandrababu Naidu mourns death of ex-MP Yadlapati

Vijayawada/Guntur: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed grief over the death of senior TDP leader and former member of Rajya Sabha Yadlapati Venkata Rao.

Naidu described Venkata Rao as a fatherly figure in AP politics who served as a Minister and in various other capacities in his long and idealistic political career. In a statement here, the TDP chief said Yadlapati's life and times would serve as an inspiring example for the young generation. He brought glory to all the posts he had adorned in his impressive career. Venkata Rao served as a Zilla Parishad Chairperson, State Minister and Rajya Sabha member.

Naidu recalled the bond he had with Yadlapati. Venkata Rao would forever be remembered as a rare personality in politics. Naidu conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, condoled the death of Yadlapati Venkat Rao and called him a political stalwart.

Lokesh recalled how Yadlapati stood up for clean politics for several decades. His name was synonymous with honesty and fairness. Lokesh conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a condolence message, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya expressed shock over the sudden death of former Minister, member of Rajya Sabha and veteran TDP leader Yadlapati Venkata Rao. He said that the TDP leader was soft-spoken, non-controversial and followed values in politics.

He recalled that Yadlapati Venkata Rao strove hard to solve the problems of farmers and as an Agriculture Minister he had implemented several welfare schemes for farmers. Dattatreya expressed his condolences to the family members of Yadlapati Venkata Rao.