Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Vidya Kanuka on October 8

Vijayawada: The State government's prestigious Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the students of schools would be formally launched by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 8, said Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that 42,34,322 students of all government schools from first class to tenth class throughout the State would be distributed student kits at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

The commissioner said that there would be three pairs of uniform, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, one set of textbooks and notebooks and a school bag in each

student kit.

The Vidya Kanuka is aimed at increasing the attendance of students in schools and curtailing the school dropout rate.



