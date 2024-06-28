Chief secretary’s service extended by six months

Vijayawada: As per the request of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the services of chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad were extended for another six months.

The Union ministry of personnel and training undersecretary Bhupinder Pal Singh issued orders on extension of service of Neerabh Kumar Prasad as chief secretary from July 1 to December 31, 2024. The chief secretary is scheduled to retire from service by this month-end.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the state government wrote a letter to Centre on June 16 seeking extension of service of the chief secretary.