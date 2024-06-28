Live
- 65 lakh pensioners will get Rs 4,400 cr on July 1: Anam
- OpenAI Partners with TIME to Train its Chatbot Model, ChatGPT
- Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets New Box Office Records, Surpasses ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar’
- Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail In Land Scam Money Laundering Case
- Roof Collapse At Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Kills One, Injures Six; Flights Suspended
- Chief secretary’s service extended by six months
- Home minister Anitha stresses on friendly-policing
- With Naidu’s return, investors show interest in Amaravati
- Pemmasani meets Rly Minister over Guntur city projects
- KGH to get more developed in near future
Chief secretary’s service extended by six months
Vijayawada: As per the request of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the services of chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad were extended for another six months.
The Union ministry of personnel and training undersecretary Bhupinder Pal Singh issued orders on extension of service of Neerabh Kumar Prasad as chief secretary from July 1 to December 31, 2024. The chief secretary is scheduled to retire from service by this month-end.
As per the directions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the state government wrote a letter to Centre on June 16 seeking extension of service of the chief secretary.
