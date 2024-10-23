CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries

Vijayawada: State Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials conducted search operations at the distilleries in many parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and collected information on the supply and sale of liquor under the previous YSRCP government.

The NDA government decided to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the manufacture and sale of liquor during the previous YSRCP government following several allegations that poor quality of liquor was sold that could harm the health of consumers.

The CID officials carried out searches at the distilleries in NTR district, Krishna, Nellore, Ankapalli, Kadapa, Prakasam, Tirupati, Chittoor and others and spoke to the staff.

They conducted searches in distilleries at Renigunta, Kasimkota village of Anakapalli district, Singarayakonda of Prakasam district, Kanchikacharla of NTR district.

The CID officials collected information from the staff on the sale of ‘J’ (Jagan) brands liquor. The CID officials also searched at distilleries in Nandyal, Kadapa, Chittoor and other districts.

Liquor consumers faced many health problems after consuming the sub-standard quality of liquor sold in the name of strange and unknown brands while all popular brands were banished from the state.

The officials earlier collected information from the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) and the office of the excise commissioner and are comparing the records available at the distilleries. The NDA leaders have alleged that liquor mafia earned thousands of crores under YSRCP rule by carrying liquor business helmed by ruling party leaders.