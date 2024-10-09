CM Naidu to visit Durga temple today

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga between 2 pm and 3 pm on Wednesday to mark the auspicious day of Moola Nakshatram during the Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri here.

The deity will be attired in Sri Saraswati Devi Alankaram. The endowments minister, briefing the media at the Model Guest House on Tuesday, said there will be heavy rush at the Durga temple as a large number of devotees will visit the temple on Moola Nakshatram Day.

He said the government is taking measures for the hassle-free darshan of devotees and stated that there will be no VIP darshan, VVIP darshan and Antaralaya darshan on Wednesday. He said arrangements have been made for supply of drinking water, butter milk and milk to the devotees.

He said the temple will be opened at 3 am and added that there will be only three Sarva Darshanam queue lines. He said all devotees are treated like VIPs and should get darshan comfortably. He said CM Chandrababu Naidu will visit the temple with family and will present Pattu Vastraalu. Commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu said the Durga flyover will remain open as usual on Wednesday.

He said 4500 police personnel were drafted for Dasara festival duty and 1100 additional police will be added to the list. He informed that the flyover from the Police control room to Canal Road will be closed during the visit of CM from 2 pm to 3 pm.