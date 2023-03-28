CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Governor amid Cabinet rejig speculation

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here this evening. The Chief Minister is said to have briefed the Governor on the G-20 Summit to be held in Vizag on March 28 and 29 to which both of them were going to attend. The state government has been hosting dinner for G-20 delegates on Tuesday evening.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also said have discussed recent developments, including MLC elections and suspension of 4 MLAs for cross voting and decision to induct three new ministers into the Cabinet.

Speculation has been going on that three new faces will be inducted into Cabinet from the newly elected MLCs replacing three current ministers. However, after the MLC election results and sensing increasing dissatisfaction among MLAs, the YSRCP is said to be in two minds on whether to make changes in the Cabinet or not at present. Meanwhile, one or two newly elected MLCs are confident of getting Cabinet berth and the existing ministers are fearing over their continuation in posts.