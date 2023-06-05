Live
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in Shanti Yagnam at goshala
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Shanti Yagnam conducted at goshala at Camp Office here on Sunday.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Shanti Yagnam conducted at goshala at Camp Office here on Sunday.
He attended the Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam in Vijayawada recently and took the Yagna Sankalpam on the first day. He also participated in the Poornahuti programme on the last day.
On the successful completion of Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam, Shanti Yagnam was conducted as a follow-up for the welfare of the people on the advice of Vedic pundits.
Deputy CM and Minister for Endowments K Satyanarayana also participated in the Santi Yagnam.
