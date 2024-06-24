Collector Dilli Rao relieved from duties

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao on Sunday relieved from the duties as the collector of the district. He has handed over the charge to joint collector P Sampath Kumar.

Dilli Rao has worked more than two years in NTR district and thanked the district officials, staff and all others, who have cooperated with him while discharging his duties. The state government appointed new collector G Srijana for NTR district on Saturday. The state government has made a big reshuffle of IAS officers and appointed new collectors for some districts.

Dilli Rao was the first collector appointed for NTR district after the reorganisation of districts. Collector while relieving from the duties said his two-year tenure as the collector gave him immense satisfaction and thanked everyone. Dilli Rao won the hearts of the people in two-year service and got recognition as the efficient collector.

He used to stay calm and always spoke to his subordinates with a smile and guided them with his experience as the senior officer. He won the appreciation from the senior IAS officers while discharging his duties. Maintenance of protocol is a challenging task in Vijayawada as many VIPs visit the district and Vijayawada city. Prime Minister, Central Ministers, former Supreme Court chief justice and many other VIPs visited the district during the last two years.

He worked very efficiently during the recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He efficiently made arrangements for important meetings organised by Election Commission of India in Vijayawada and won the appreciation from the senior officers of the ECI.

Dilli Rao has many memorable experiences as a collector and district magistrate in more than two years of service. NTR district is geographically located in a key location in Andhra Pradesh and hosted many meetings in the last two years. Dilli Rao efficiently handled the duties and guided his team to work with coordination and good understanding.