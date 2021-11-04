Collector J Nivas inspects poll preparations in Kondapalli

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector J Nivas inspected the arrangements being made for the polls to the Kondapalli Municipality on November 15.

The Collector along with Sub-Collector G Suryasai Praveenchand on Wednesday inspected the arrangements at Zilla Parishad girls' school in Kondapalli where the counting will be held on November 17. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said instructions were given to the authorities concerned to complete all the preparations at the earliest.

He informed that in Kondapalli Municipality, 57,543 voters would exercise their franchise. He said among them 28,106 are men and 28,434 are women and three are in transgender category.

Nivas said 56 polling stations will be arranged in 29 municipal wards in Kondapalli and 24 special election officials are appointed for monitoring the polling process and other preparations. In all, 142 big ballot boxes are being arranged and 700 election staff is drafted for the election duty. Training will be given to the staff for the election duty and counting of votes.

Mandal tahsildar K Suryarao, circle inspector Sridhar Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, the district officials started preparation for the elections for Jaggaiahpet Municipality. The Revenue and the Police departments are working in coordination for the smooth conduct of polls in two municipalities.

Kondapalli is going to the polls for the first time. The political parties are busy with selection of candidates for contesting the elections.