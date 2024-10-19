Live
Computer science fair showcases innovation, talent
Computer Science Fair 2K24, organised by the department of Computer Science of Andhra Loyola College left the visitors in awe due to the exceptional talent and innovation displayed by students.
Rector Fr Dr P R John inaugurated the exhibition and SAB Nehru, head of Department of Computer Science, informed the students about the evolving landscape of computer science and its far-reaching impact on society.
The computer science fair presented an impressive selection of projects and presentations, featuring both ground-breaking software solutions and sophisticated hardware developments. Students showcased their talents across various disciplines, including data science, mobile app development, cyber security, IoT, machine learning and virtual reality.
This event provided the visitors with a valuable opportunity to interact with emerging tech leaders and witness the cutting edge of technological innovation.
Correspondent Fr Dr Sagayaraj delivered the valedictory address.
Nearly 500 students from various schools around Vijayawada attended the science fair. The computer science exhibition underscored the remarkable potential within the minds of young innovators. It was a day brimming with inspiration and creativity, showcasing the continually expanding horizons of computer science, according to Aparna K, staff coordinator of the Department of Computer Science.