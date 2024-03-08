Live
Concrete Canoe Carnival Challenge-2K24 organised
Bhimavaram: IIT-Tirupati Dr B Janakiramaiah said that civil engineers play a vital role in creating the physical foundations of society, meeting the infrastructural needs of the growing population in future.
He was the chief guest at the national-level Concrete Canoe Carnival Challenge-2K24 organised by the Department of Civil Engineering department of Vishnu Institute of Technology here on Thursday.
Principal Dr Mangam Venu said that the competition is a challenging project for the students, which gives them an opportunity to apply the theories and ideas learned in class and is a hands-on experience that greatly enhances their education.
Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society KV Vishnu Raju, KVK Palla Rao, Executive Engineer, Kakinada Marine Division and Convenor VVY Sharma also spoke.
A total of 16 teams are participating in these competitions and the winners will be given cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. Vice-Chairman Ravichandran Rajagopal, Secretary Aditya Wissam, Joint Secretary K Sai Sumanth, College Director Dr Dasika Suryanarayana, Principals of various colleges, Vice-Principal Prof Sri Lakshmi, Heads of various departments, teaching and support staff, administrative department, students and students of various colleges were present.