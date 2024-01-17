Congress celebrates Sharmila’s appointment as the APCC

Vijayawada: Congress cadres celebrated the appointment of YS Sharmila as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Gidugu Rudra Raju as the special invitee to the AICC. The AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Tuesday appointed the new APCC chief. The Congress leaders and cadres celebrated the appointment at the APCC office Andhra Ratna Bhavan by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Party city president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, senior leader Gurunatham, Meda Suresh, Ansari, NSUI leader Vemula Srinivas and others participated in the celebrations. The Congress supporters hope that party will be strengthened in the state with the appointment of Sharmila as the APCC president.

Rudra Raju had worked the APCC chief for 14 months and held meetings and tried to strengthen the party. He also appointed committees at the district and state level to strengthen the party and enthuse cadres. APCC working president Janga Gowtham hailed the appointment of Sharmila as the APCC chief. He congratulated Rudra Raju for being appointed as the special invitee to the APCC.