Congress will win back its vote bank: Sivaji

Vijayawada: Welcoming the appointment of YS Sharmila as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee and Gidugu Rudra Raju as the special invitee of the Congress Working Committee, senior Congress leader and APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Sivajicondemned the trolling launched by the stooges of the ruling party against newly-appointed party state chief YS Sharmila.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the newly appointed in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore would prepare the Congress Party with his 100-day action plan for the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He was confident that the Congress would win back its vote bank which was hijacked by the YSR Congress.

Coming down heavily on the four-and-a-half year misrule of the YSRCP in the state, he said that the rule was full of vindictive politics, raising loans and exploitation of resources. Not a single industry was established and the unemployment had gone up manifold.

Sivaji said that after Rahul Gandhi became prime minister INDIA alliance will give special status to AP and sanction projects worth Rs 2 lakh. He appealed to people in general and people of backward classes and downtrodden to put an end to the Modi’s dictatorial rule and support the Congress party.

He exhorted the former Congress leaders to come back to the party as part of Ghar Wapsi under the leadership of YS Sharmila. He assured them that they would be given proper recognition in the party.