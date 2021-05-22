Covid patients must feel it was a common fever

Vijayawada: Covid patients should be mentally tough and should not be depressed, said Somu Krishna Murthy, the former president of Bezawada Bar Association.



He was in Ayush hospital for two weeks with Covid infection and gradually recovered from the illness. He said, "Covid patients should not be panicked and worried about the Covid. "

The 52-year-old senior advocate in Vijayawada said, "I never felt like a Covid patient during my stay in Ayush hospital Vijayawada for nearly two weeks and always felt that I had got a common fever." Krishna Murthy was infected with Covid, just before the Ugadi festival and joined the hospital for the treatment. He added, "I suffered with fever, body pains and other Covid symptoms and decided to join the hospital to get treatment as early as possible."

The senior advocate said he spoke to different hospitals and helped nearly 40 Covid patients to get beds and recover from the infection.

Somu Krishna Murthy shared his Covid experiences with The Hans India and explained how his self-confidence helped him to recover from infection with good treatment, nutrition food and walking in the hospital. Krishna Murthy said he used to take dry fruits, milk, rice and other curries while undergoing treatment and it helped to boost his immunity. He said his family members, hospital doctors and staff co-operated him and helped him to recover.

He said one should be mentally strong to defeat Covid. I used to walk more than one hour in the hospital to feel I was fit and energetic. He said the Covid patients should not be distressed or depressed with Covid and try to be self-confident and it helps to increase the immunity levels.