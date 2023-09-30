CPI demands CM Jagan to reveal details of meeting Adani

Vijayawada: CPI demanded here on Friday that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should reveal the details of his meeting with Gautam Adani which took place on Thursday. Party state secretary K Ramakrishna in a statement said that Adani who arrived in a special plane in Vijayawada spent more than two-and-a-half hours with the Chief Minister at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

However, the Chief Minister’s Office did not reveal the details of the meeting with the industrialist. Ramakrishna wondered whether the meeting was personal or official.

He recalled that in the past also the Chief Minister met Gautam Adani who came here on the pretext of giving an invitation and spent four hours with him. The details of the meeting were not disclosed then also.

The CPI leader alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government handed over several valuable government properties on a platter to Adani including ports, solar power agreements and thermal power stations.

The Gangavaram port which owns several thousands of crores of rupees was handed over to Adani for a meagre Rs 628 core.

Likewise, Damodaram Sanjivaiah Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Station which was built at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore was handed over to Adani on the pretext of maintenance.