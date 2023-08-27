CPM state-wide agitation from Aug 30

Vijayawada: CPM is taking up a state-wide agitation against the policies of state and Central governments, including crushing power charges from August 30 to September 4. Party state secretary V Srinivasa Rao along with other leaders released the poster of ‘Samara Bheri’ to be launched by the party in protest against the price rice, unemployment and power tariff burden in the state.

Addressing the media at Balotsav Bhavan on Saturday, he gave the details of the statewide agitation of the party. The party workers will explain to people the burden of power charges and take up signature campaign on August 30 and 31 and submit representations in Sachivalayams on September 1. CPM activists will stage protests in all mandal headquarters on September 4 against the price rise, unemployment and power charges.

He said the party will hold a meeting on September 5 and announce future course of action if the state government doesn’t concedes the demands of the CPM on reducing power charges. He said common people were facing hardships due to rise in prices of essential commodities and increasing power bills. He alleged that the Central government is implementing the World Bank conditions and state government is pursuing the anti-peoples policies.

He pointed out that power bills of consumers have almost doubled and added that industries are being closed due to increasing power charges. He alleged that the state government is getting ready to install smart meters to agriculture pump sets. “People living in the rented houses are suffering a lot due to increasing power bills. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan had opposed the increase of power charges when he was in opposition and now he is increasing charges,” he said.

Party state leaders M Sitaram, M Venkateswarlu, K Subbaravamma and others present.