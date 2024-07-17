Crimes against minors, women continue unabated across state

Vijayawada: The serious warnings given by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the home minister Vangalapudi Anitha that stern action would be taken against those commit crimes against the women and children appears to have no impact on the society, if the horrible crimes that had taken place in the last 10 days in the state.

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl student was found dead in the house of gas delivery boy at Kothareddipalem village of Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district on July 15 night. The parents lodged a complaint to the police when the girl did return home from the school.

According to police, the girl Sailaja along with her elder brother had gone to school on Monday. The boy alone returned home. When enquired, the school staff said the girl left the school early as she was not well.

After a search, family found her footwear near the locked house of a gas delivery boy Nagaraju. Her noticed the girl was lying on the bed. Police shifted the girl to the Government General Hospital at Guntur, where doctors pronounced her brought dead. The victim’s family found an injury on her neck and suspect that she was murdered. Police said they can tell exact reasons why and how she died after getting the post-mortem report only. Sailaja’s family members and relatives demanded stern action against the accused. Police set up special teams to arrest accused Nagaraju.

In another shocking incident, a minor girl committed suicide in Phirangipuram mandal of Palnadu district on Tuesday. According to police, the Class IX student was harassed by a youth in the village in the name of love. Unable to bear the harassment, the girl informed the matter to her father who scolded the youth.

The accused youth felt it was an insult to him. He along with his friends assaulted the girl’s father. Unable to digest it, the girl consumed pesticide and committed suicide on

Tuesday.

Parents of the girl lodged a complaint against the youth, who tried suicide by consuming pesticide. He is undergoing treatment at the GGH, Guntur. In another incident, a nine-year-old girl was abducted, raped and killed at old Mucchumarri village in Nandikotkur constituency of Nandyal district on July 7. The news broke out three days later. The victim was studying third class in the village. During the investigation, the police found three minor boys were seen taking the girl with them and detained them.

During the course of interrogation, the boys confessed to rape and murder. They also said they had thrown the girl in Malyala Lift Irrigation Project.

However, in a latest development, two of the parents hurled the body in Krishna river after tying a stone to it. In another ghastly shameful incident, a man sexually molested a five-month-old girl in Jeelugu Valasa village of of Ramabhadrapuram mandal in Viziangaram district on July 14. A 45-year-old man namely Yerukanna Dora allegedly molested the infant while she was in cradle. Later, the accused was arrested.

Home minister V Anitha, minister spoke to the district officials and instructed to take a stern action against the culprit for committing heinous crime.