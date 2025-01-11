CS inaugurates renovated SBI branch

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand inaugurated the renovated SME branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Patamata here on Friday.

The branch was renovated as it has completed 58 years of long journey.

Rajesh Kumar Patel, Chief General Manager of SBI Amara-vati circle, DGM Manish Kumar Singh, DGM Kumar Mohit, Regional Manager AVR Subbarao and Chief Manager of the branch Kesavarao Guvvala were also present.

The SME branch was established for catering to the needs of MSME customers and the real estate along with general banking customers. It also offers foreign exchange ser-vice.

The branch also has the RBI currency chest and provides cash to all branches in NTR district. It also controls 147 ATMs in and around Vijayawada city. Some high net worth customers and staff of the branch also participated in the function.