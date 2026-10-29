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Cultural activist Anjaneya Raju passes away
Vijayawada: B Anjaneya Raju (65), a cultural personality of Vijayawada, dedicated lover of the arts and a man known for his amicable nature, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital.
His demise has left the city’s cultural and literary fraternity in deep sorrow. Anjaneya Raju retired from Andhra Bank five years ago. Despite his professional commitments during his service, he remained actively involved in Vijayawada’s cultural life for several decades.
He served as the general secretary of the X-Ray literary organisation and was an active member of Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Drusya Vedika, Sarada Kala Samithi, Vijayawada Film Society and several other cultural and literary organisations.
He was also actively associated with the Lions Club and other social organisations, besides taking an active part in trade union activities.
Several prominent cultural personalities, including Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, D Kailasa Rao, Naren Borra, Kopparapu Balarama Krishna, Azam, DA Sarma, AV Ramana, PVN Krishna, Venigalla Bhaskar, Gonugunta Satyanandi, B Roopa Sri, G Radha Krishna, Sylvester, MSR Prakasa Rao, LSRK Prasad and Sa Sri, among others, expressed their condolences on his demise.
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