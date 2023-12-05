Cyclone Michaung: Rains lashes in Vijayawada disrupting normal life

The continuous rain caused by Cyclone Michaung has resulted in severe flooding in various areas in Vijayawada especially especially on the roads in Nirmala Convent, Mughalrajapuram, Eenadu, Panta Kalava, Chuttugunta, Krishna Lanka, Bhavanipuram, Benz Circle, and NTR Circle.

This has created significant challenges for motorists as they are unable to navigate through the waterlogged roads. The overflowing rainwater has also filled up manholes, further exacerbating the situation. The lack of visibility of silos and canals has contributed to the dire circumstances.

In response, authorities have taken the decision to close certain roads to ensure public safety amid heavy rain and accumulated water.

Meanwhile, the severe cyclonic storm “Michaung” lay centered at 40 km Northeast of Kavali, 80 km north-northeast of Nellore and 140 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam may cross the Coast close to Bapatla. According to IMD, the Cyclone would cross the coast by noon. The state administration is on high alert and issued orders to the concerned authorities to get ready to face any kind of situation that will arise out of cyclonic storm bracing to the Coast.