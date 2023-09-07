‘DEW’ causes Havana Syndrome: US citizen Tarun

It may be hard to believe that the elected governments are targeting their own citizens with directed energy weapons (DEW) to control their minds but it is true, says Raavi Tarun, a US citizen from Las Vegas, who has been working as a software consultant.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Tarun claimed that he was one of the victims of this targeting and has been suffering from Havana Syndrome. “It is classified information nobody knows either in the government or in the society or for that matter even the President of USA, except the victims, who suffer from the Havana Syndrome.” Tarun recalled that a sizable number of Indians apart from US citizens have been suffering nearly for the last two decades.

Why is it called Havana Syndrome? The US officials in Cuban capital Havana experienced the mysterious ailment with symptoms like migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness in 2016 and hence it is called Havana Syndrome.

In the first week of August this year, the Karnataka High Court delivered a judgment directing the Central government to investigate the possibility of Havana Syndrome in India and present a report in three months after a petitioner approached the court for an inquiry into the issue and the prevention of high-frequency microwave transmission in India.

Elaborating on the DEW, Tarun said that the US agencies inject Nanobots and Nanoparticles to the persons and they settle in the brain taking control of the thought process. For instance, Saroja from Bengaluru and Hemant Pandey from Mumbai and another person, who refuses to divulge his name from Visakhapatnam, are a miniscule of the large number of victims in the country. Surprisingly, they never even visited the United States of America. “There is no safety for anyone if this continues,” Tarun said.

Tarun claimed that he had taken the issue to the notice of Vice-President of the USA Kamala Harris before she got elected to the post but there was no response. He appealed to the people to be aware of the grave issue and raise their voice against it.