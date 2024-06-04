DGP warns against provocative postings on social media

Vijayawada: State director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta warned that stern action will be taken against some social media users, who make provocative statements and comments and post videos in the social media in the state.

In a press release on Monday, the DGP said some persons are creating unrest in the society by posting comments and sharing videos in the social media.

He issued the warning in view of the counting of votes for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to be held on Tuesday in the state.

He said the state police keep a strict vigil on the social media and take action as per the law. The DGP said some persons are making personal and abusive comments in the social media and creating tensions in the state. He warned that the police department will not spare such persons and register cases under the IT Act.

He further warned that rowdy-sheets will be opened and Preventive Detention Act will be invoked on such persons creating problems in the society. Police would also conduct enquiry against the persons, who are behind such postings in the social media and will take action against them. He said using objectionable photos and videos as WhatsApp status and sharing of objectionable videos and photos is prohibited in the state.

The DGP issued the warning in view of the increasing in comments by the supporters of the political parties in the social media against the other parties.

Personal comments and objectionable postings are common in the social media as the political heat has increased in the state for the past few months.