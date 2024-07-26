  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Dhyana Chandra takes charge as VMC Commissioner

H M Dhyana Chandra taking charge as the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Thursday
x

H M Dhyana Chandra taking charge as the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Thursday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Supply of clean potable drinking water and maintenance of sanitation in the city is top priorities, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation...

Vijayawada: Supply of clean potable drinking water and maintenance of sanitation in the city is top priorities, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner HM Dhyana Chandra.

He was appointed as the commissioner of VMC recently and assumed the charge at his chamber in the VMC office on Thursday.

The new commissioner said national-level standards will be maintained in the municipal divisions on maintenance of sanitation and he would take steps to supply potable drinking water without merging the drainage waters in the water pipelines.

He said Central and State government schemes will be implemented properly, greenery will be increased and pollution levels will be checked.

VMC mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC officials and others welcomed the commissioner and congratulated on assuming the charge.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X