Dhyana Chandra takes charge as VMC Commissioner

Vijayawada: Supply of clean potable drinking water and maintenance of sanitation in the city is top priorities, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner HM Dhyana Chandra.

He was appointed as the commissioner of VMC recently and assumed the charge at his chamber in the VMC office on Thursday.

The new commissioner said national-level standards will be maintained in the municipal divisions on maintenance of sanitation and he would take steps to supply potable drinking water without merging the drainage waters in the water pipelines.

He said Central and State government schemes will be implemented properly, greenery will be increased and pollution levels will be checked.

VMC mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC officials and others welcomed the commissioner and congratulated on assuming the charge.