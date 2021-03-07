Differences in TDP come to fore in Vijayawada

Amaravati: Hardly 48 hours ahead for completion of election campaign for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), differences cropped up among TDP leaders in the city causing confusion among the party cadre.

However, intervention by party supremo helped in pacifying the senior leaders who had earlier raised a revolt against MP Kesineni Nani and all the party activists vowed to work for TDP's victory in VMC's polls.

The differences started when the TDP leadership declared the candidature of MP Kesineni Srinivas's daughter Swetha as Mayor candidate for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). Former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the MP has been creating differences within the party in the name of caste and religion in a bid to muster support for his daughter's candidature.

He gave an ultimatum to party chief to choose either the MP or other leaders who are striving hard for the growth of the party. He also challenged MP Kesineni to resign from his MP post and contest as an independent stating that people voted to Kesineni on TDP brand and not as an individual.

He challenged that he is ready to quit politics if Kesineni won the election as an independent.

Meanwhile, MLC Budha Venkanna raised objection to the behavior of Kesineni stating that the MP was not even heeding instructions from party supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the MP has been distancing BCs from the TDP.

Speaking to mediapersons, the two TDP leaders even threatened to keep away from Chandrababu Naidu's schedule campaign in the city on Sunday, if the party goes on giving priority to Vijayawada MP.

Meanwhile, the party cadre including those who are contesting as corporators on TDP tickets are confused over the differences between the senior party leaders. They are appealing the party leadership to set things right as they could damage the party prospects in the ensuing polls to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Reacting on the criticism of party leaders including Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Buddha Venkanna and Minority leader Nagulmeera, Kesineni said that he has no differences with anyone in the party. He said that he is committed to hoist TDP flag in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and ready to obey the orders of party leadership.

He said that if the party leadership asks him to quit, he is ready to resign from his MP post. He said that he is fighting for the BCs and Minorities in the municipal elections.

However, the entire high drama came to an end by Saturday evening with the intervention of party chief Chandrababu Naidu. In a teleconference, Naidu directed the party State president K Atchannaidu and leaders TD Janardhan and Varla Ramaiah to discuss with both the groups and settle the issue.

Finally, the leaders were pacified and Bonda Umamheswara Rao announced that as per the direction of the party chief he is ready to support the candidature of Kesineni Swetha as Mayor. Budha Venkanna said that he would always follow the discipline in the party and extend support to the candidature of Swetha and work hard for her victory.

TDP candidate for the Mayor's post Swetha said that there were no group rivalries in the party and all are coming forward to work for the victory of party candidates in the ensuing elections to the VMC.