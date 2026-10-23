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Digital training for visually impaired students begins
In Short
MV Syam Sundar
Vijayawada: The HEPSN wing of Andhra Loyola College, in collaboration with Benetech – Bookshare, USA, inaugurated a three-day Advanced Digital Training Workshop for visually impaired students. Running from Thursday, the programme aims to empower students with modern digital skills and assistive technology.
Inaugurating the event, chief resource person G Kumaresan highlighted how specialised digital training enables visually impaired learners to independently navigate higher education and access academic resources. College leaders Rector Fr Royappa and Correspondent Fr Dr Francis Xavier reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive campus.
A key highlight was the distribution of specialised laptops, sponsored by the Torchit Foundation, to 12 visually impaired students to help them write exams without scribes. Coordinated by Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, the workshop features practical sessions on screen-reading tools and accessible software led by trainers G Kumaresan, Prathusha and Nagababu.
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