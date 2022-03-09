Disha app ranks 1st in country: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy

Vijayawada: Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy said the State government is giving top priority for women protection in the State. Stating that Disha app is very useful to women, the DGP said 1.13 crore women have downloaded the Disha app across the State. He congratulated and presented the merit awards to women police personnel and officers from the rank of constable to the DSP on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day celebrations organized at the State police office.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said the police are responding within five minutes after receiving the complaint through the Disha app. He said the police are reaching out to the victims to help them with the support of GPS live-tracking system.

He said AP police stood first in the country with registration of charge sheet in 92.21 percent cases. He said the advanced technology is useful to the police to track the cases. He said the police must create confidence among the people since the registration of the case till the end of getting punishment. He said we can achieve the objectives when crimes against the women are checked completely. He said Disha app ranks the first in the country among the apps designed for the protection of women.

Additional Director General of police Ravi Sankar Ayyannar, CID additional Director General Sunil Kumar, IG Nagendra Kumar, Technical services DIG Paula Raju and other police officers participated in the Women's Day celebrations. The DGP presented awards to the following women police on Tuesday.

In East Godavari, S Kanakadurga, WSI-1017 of Disha PS and J Babita, WPC-1412 of Tuni Rural PS.

In Rajahmundry Urban, M Nagarathnam, SI-DTC RJY(U) and N Asha, WPC-1268 Disha PS.

In West Godavari, M Neharika, WSI-2944 Disha PS and M Naga Lakshmi, WPC-656, Disha PS.

In Krishna district, KLS Gayathri, WSI-4377, Kaikaluru town PS and KL Tirupathamma, WPC-2542 Koduru PS.

In Vijayawada city, DS Kumari, WPC-3249 Krishanlanka PS and K Vasavi, Inspector Disha PS.

In Guntur Rural, P Kalpana, WRSI-9366 and D Aruna, WARPC-367.

In Guntur Urban, S Sirisha, WRSI-9552 and Y Saraswati, WHC-466 Pattabhipuram PS.

In Prakasham, GK Pavani, WSI HM Padu PS and G Sunitha, WPC-179, Disha PS.