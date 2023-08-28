DM&HO goes on foot to D Sampala

Paderu: District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) JAMAL Basha went on foot to D Sampala village under Iradapalli secretariat (sub-centre) of Paderu mandal and examined the patients. He went to supervise immunisation programme for pregnant women, infants and children.

While coming from the main road through Karakaputtu and Doddipalli villages, the car he was traveling in got stuck in mud. With this, he travelled some distance on a motorcycle, after that, reached D

Sampala village on foot, which was about two kilometres.

He advised the villagers to take precautions for health protection during the rainy season, pregnant women to be admitted to hospital for delivery and to drink boiled water.

Medical staff Ch Padma Kumari, Ganesh, Nanda, YV Ramana, Kamalamma and Singari have accompanied the DM&HO.