Dr Ambedkar great son of India: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his 130th birth anniversary at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar and said Baba Saheb was a great son of India who fought for the rights of Dalits and emancipation of downtrodden sections of the society.

He said Baba Saheb was an economist, jurist, politician and social reformer who fought relentlessly against social discrimination towards Dalits and raised his voice against the injustice, discrimination and inequality faced by the Dalit community.

"Dr B R Ambedkar was not only the Father of the Indian Constitution but also the chief architect of the drafting of the Constitution with the Rule of Law as the most essential part of the Constitution," the Governor said.

He said the Indian Constitution is considered as the best Constitution in the world that guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of expression, equality before law and equal protection of law to all citizens.