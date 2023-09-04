  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Dr Udaya Sri bags Best Teacher award

Best Teacher award being presented to Assistant Prof Dr Udaya Sri in Vijayawada on Sunday
x

Best Teacher award being presented to Assistant Prof Dr Udaya Sri in Vijayawada on Sunday

Highlights

Dr Kompelli Udaya Sri, Assistant Professor in Department of Computer Science at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada, has been awarded the Best Teacher Award -2023 of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan from the Society for Learning Technologies (SOLETE) for her outstanding performance in the computer science.

Vijayawada: Dr Kompelli Udaya Sri, Assistant Professor in Department of Computer Science at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada, has been awarded the Best Teacher Award -2023 of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan from the Society for Learning Technologies (SOLETE) for her outstanding performance in the computer science.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairman Prof K Rama Mohana Rao and Krishna University Rector Prof D Surya Chandra Rao presented the award here on Sunday.

Dr Kompelli Udaya Sri hails from Nunna near Vijayawada and is working in the Department of Computer Science, AIML in-charge at the PB Siddhartha College. For dedicated work in computer science, SOLETE has nominated Udaya Sri for the prestigious Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award for the year 2023. In the award presentation programme, Acharya Nagarjuna University Botany Department Head of the Department Dr A Amruthavalli, SOLETE representative T Kranthi Kumar, and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X