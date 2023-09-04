Live
Dr Udaya Sri bags Best Teacher award
Vijayawada: Dr Kompelli Udaya Sri, Assistant Professor in Department of Computer Science at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada, has been awarded the Best Teacher Award -2023 of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan from the Society for Learning Technologies (SOLETE) for her outstanding performance in the computer science.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairman Prof K Rama Mohana Rao and Krishna University Rector Prof D Surya Chandra Rao presented the award here on Sunday.
Dr Kompelli Udaya Sri hails from Nunna near Vijayawada and is working in the Department of Computer Science, AIML in-charge at the PB Siddhartha College. For dedicated work in computer science, SOLETE has nominated Udaya Sri for the prestigious Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award for the year 2023. In the award presentation programme, Acharya Nagarjuna University Botany Department Head of the Department Dr A Amruthavalli, SOLETE representative T Kranthi Kumar, and others participated.