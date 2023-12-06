Drizzle disrupts normal life in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Vijayawada on Tuesday due to the drizzle triggered by the cyclonic storm Michaung, which ravaged the south coastal districts.

The drizzle continued in the city from Monday evening to Tuesday night disrupting the normal life and the business activity in the city. Traders in Besant Road, Governorpet and One Town left without business as there were no buyers as most people stayed indoors due to the drizzle.

Schools remained closed because the government declared holidays on Monday and Tuesday. The railway station, bus stand and other public places wore a deserted look as passengers were unwilling to travel due to the impact of the cyclone.

The Cyclone Michaung crossed the coast near Bapatla causing heavy rain from afternoon in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Nellore districts. Compared to Krishna, the impact of cyclone was less in NTR district. Farmers in some parts of NTR district may suffer loss due to the inundation of paddy fields.