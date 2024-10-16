Drone Show on banks of Krishna on Oct 22

Vijayawada: Secretary of Investments and Infrastructure S Suresh Kumar, NTR district collector Dr G Srijana on Tuesday along with the officials of various departments reviewed the arrangements for the forthcoming prestigious Amaravati Drone Summit-2024 which would be held on the banks of River Krishna on October 22 and 23.

The state government’s aim to make Andhra Pradesh as the drone capital would reflect in the organisation of the Drone Summit. There would be several cultural programmes on the banks of River Krishna on the opening day of October 22.

Suresh Kumar and Dr Srijana visited the Punnami Ghat and Babburi Grounds on Tuesday where the programmes would be organised.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several officials, people’s representatives would attend the summit.

The officials were given directions to set up VIP Gallery and public galleries and various other arrangements to allow people to enjoy the drone show, laser light and sound show and cultural programmes. The officials also reviewed the arrangements for parking and other details.

Joint collector Dr Nidhi Meena, municipal commissioner HM Dhyanchandra, deputy commissioner of police Gautami Sali and others were present.