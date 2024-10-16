  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Drone Show on banks of Krishna on Oct 22

S Suresh Kumar, Secretary of Investments and Infrastructure and Dr G Srijana, NTR district collector, DCP Gautami Sali and others reviewing the arrangements on the banks of River Krishna on Tuesday for the Amaravati Drone Show to be held on October 22
x

S Suresh Kumar, Secretary of Investments and Infrastructure and Dr G Srijana, NTR district collector, DCP Gautami Sali and others reviewing the arrangements on the banks of River Krishna on Tuesday for the Amaravati Drone Show to be held on October 22

Highlights

Officials review arrangements at Berm Park for the show

Vijayawada: Secretary of Investments and Infrastructure S Suresh Kumar, NTR district collector Dr G Srijana on Tuesday along with the officials of various departments reviewed the arrangements for the forthcoming prestigious Amaravati Drone Summit-2024 which would be held on the banks of River Krishna on October 22 and 23.

The state government’s aim to make Andhra Pradesh as the drone capital would reflect in the organisation of the Drone Summit. There would be several cultural programmes on the banks of River Krishna on the opening day of October 22.

Suresh Kumar and Dr Srijana visited the Punnami Ghat and Babburi Grounds on Tuesday where the programmes would be organised.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several officials, people’s representatives would attend the summit.

The officials were given directions to set up VIP Gallery and public galleries and various other arrangements to allow people to enjoy the drone show, laser light and sound show and cultural programmes. The officials also reviewed the arrangements for parking and other details.

Joint collector Dr Nidhi Meena, municipal commissioner HM Dhyanchandra, deputy commissioner of police Gautami Sali and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick