Durga, Srisailam temples to be developed at a cost of Rs400 cr

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada and Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam will be developed at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday, the Minister said that Rs 225 crore will be spent on Sri Kanaka Durga temple and Rs 175 crore for the development of Srisailam temple. He said tenders were finalised as per the master plan for the development of Kanaka Durga temple.

He said as part of the master plan, multi-level queue complex, construction of bridge from queue complex to Annadana Bhavan, two storey building for Kumkuma Puja and mechanised multi-level car parking facilities will be provided.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already sanctioned Rs 70 lakh for the development of Kanaka Durga temple.

Coming to Srisailam Devastanam, the Minister said a queue complex would be developed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, Sala Mandapam at a cost of Rs 40 crore. He said roads will be widened to 60 feet. A guest house will be constructed with 220 deluxe rooms.

The Minister said that Sanatana Hindu Dharma Pracharam will be carried out in 175 temples from October to March.