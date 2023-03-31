Duronto express rams Tata vehicle on railway track near Bhimadole

Vijayawada: Secunderabad-Vizag Duronto express rammed a Tata vehicle on the railway track near Bhimadole in Eluru district in the early hours of Thursday resulting in delays in train journey. The loco of the train was badly damaged and the railways halted the train for six hours near Bhimadole. Later, one loco from Vijayawada was sent to Bhimadole and the train resumed the service at around 8 am. Luckily, on one was present in the vehicle when the mishap occurred.

According to information, train No 22204 Duronto express travelling from Secunderabad to Vizag rammed a vehicle on stranded the railway track near Bhimadole. A speeding Tata vehicle dashed the railway gate and moved onto the railway track and halted on it. At the same time, speeding Duronto express rammed the vehicle, crushing it. As the front portion of the loco was damaged, the railway authorities have sent another loco from Vijayawada and the train resumed journey around 8 am and reached Vizag.

The GRP police suspect that the driver could not see the railway crossing gate and crashed to it. After crossing the gate, the vehicle stopped on the tracks.Noticing an express training coming towards the vehicle the panicked driver jumped off and fled. The train crew informed the railway officials in Vijayawada about the mishap. Later, another loco was sent to Bhimadole and the train resumed the service. The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are jointly investigating the case. Due to thick fog and darkness the vehicle driver could not have seen the railway crossing gate and rammed, said Rajamahendravaram GRP officials investigating the case.