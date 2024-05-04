Live
Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy Criticizes Opposition's Personal Attacks
Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy recently conducted an election campaign in various villages of Atmakuru mandal where he explained the welfare initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the current manifesto of the party. During the campaign, he also criticized the opposition party candidate for resorting to personal attacks due to a lack of substantial criticism.
Reddy highlighted the progress made in Atmakuru constituency under the YSRCP government, including the continuation of high-level canal works and completion of land acquisition. He pointed out that the opposition candidate failed to bring about development during his tenure and is now questioning the progress made by the current government.
Responding to criticisms from the opposition, Reddy emphasized the importance of governance at the village level through the implementation of various welfare schemes and services. He urged voters to consider the track record of the opposition party, especially in terms of state division and lack of commitment to public welfare.
Reddy also addressed the issue of promises made by the opposition regarding welfare schemes, cautioning voters to be wary of false claims.