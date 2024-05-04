‘Kalki 2898AD’ writer hints about the film’s storyline

The fervor surrounding the much-anticipated Prabhas starrer, "Kalki 2898 AD," has soared to unprecedented heights following the introduction glimpse featuring none other than Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan. Initially touted as a sci-fi extravaganza, the latest revelation hints at a captivating fusion of mythology and science, promising a cinematic experience like never before.





Director Sarwagna Kumar, celebrated for his work on Aha's "My Dear Donga," offered tantalizing insights into the film's premise. Kumar, who contributed as an additional writer for "Kalki 2898 AD," teased, "I cannot divulge much, but I can assure you that the movie will unravel a concept so unique, it defies all conventions."



The casting coup extends beyond Bachchan's inclusion, with Deepika Padukone stepping into the shoes of the female lead. Additionally, the film boasts a cameo by the legendary Kamal Haasan, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative. Joining the stellar ensemble is Bollywood sensation Disha Patani, cementing the film's status as a cinematic spectacle.





Produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies by the esteemed Aswani Dutt, "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised for a grand release on June 27th, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic journey. With Bachchan's entry signaling a convergence of ancient lore and futuristic technology, the film stands as a testament to innovation and boundary-pushing storytelling in Indian cinema.



As anticipation reaches a crescendo, fans and critics alike eagerly await the unveiling of "Kalki 2898 AD," poised to redefine the boundaries of cinematic imagination and captivate audiences worldwide.