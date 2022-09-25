Early detection minimises hearing loss, says Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada(NTR District): State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has launched free distribution of hearing aids to the persons suffering from hearing loss, hailing from underprivileged sections at a programme at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Sunday.

Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation has organised the programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a prominent leader in the history of Indian politics and co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a proponent of the theory of 'integral humanism', and values of cultural-nationalism, and that he was a strong follower of Gandhian socialist principles such as 'Sarvodaya' and 'Swadeshi.' The Governor said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya considered it important for the country to develop into an indigenous economic model with human being at the centre, which was different from Socialism and Capitalism.

He further said hearing loss is the most common sensory deficit in humans today and as per estimates of the World Health Organisation, approximately 63 million Indian people are suffering from significant auditory impairment. He further added that age related hearing loss occurs gradually and is one of the most common conditions affecting elderly people and early detection and treatment can minimise the loss. "I am glad to know that the Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation started distribution of free hearing-aids with the main objective of helping people with hearing loss, to overcome their disability," he said.

He said hearing is one of the most precious senses of a human being and that hearing loss can be treated, if it is detected at an early age.

Governor Harichandan has appreciated the services provided by Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation, to mitigate the problem of people suffering from hearing loss in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States, by free distribution of hearing aids to them.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, R Ramanjaneyulu, Founder & Chairman of Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation, Pathuri Naga Bhushanam, Ch Adithya, K Ranga Rajan, Ch Mallikharjuna Rao and others were present on the occasion.