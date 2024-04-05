EC appoints 3 collectors, four IPS officials

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued orders appointing new district collectors and election officers and several police officials.

As per the ECI orders, D K Balaji was appointed as district collector, Krishna district, V Vinodkumar-Anantapur and Praveen Kumar Tirupati collectors. The EC also appointed Sarvasresti Tripathi as Guntur inspector general of police, Sumeet Suneel as Prakasam district superintendent of police, Bindu Madhav as Palnadu SP, Manikanta Chandolu Chittor SP, Amit Garg Anantapur SP and Arif Hafiz as Nellore SP. The newly appointed officials are likely to take charge on Thursday night.

It may be noted that the ECI earlier transferred three IAS officials and six IPS officials on receiving complaints that they are acting in favour of YSRCP government.