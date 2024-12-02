Efforts on to make AP HIV free by 2030

Vijayawada: Stating that Andhra Pradesh government is trying to make the State free from HIV/AIDS by 2030, the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) project director Dr Siri said 3.25 lakh HIV infected people are in the state and among them 50,000 persons are not taking the treatment.

She said as per the records, 2.75 lakh persons are taking the treatment for the HIV. She addressed the gathering at the World Aids Day programme conducted by the State government at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram auditorium on Sunday.

Giving details of the treatment, she said Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres are available across the State and HIV victims can get the treatment and medicine. She suggested the HIV infected persons to get treatment and medicine and lead a normal and healthy life.

Dr Siri said the State government is creating awareness on HIV/AIDS through videos and playlets at public areas like bus stations and railway stations.

She said awareness programmes are conducted around the world with the slogan ‘Take the Right Path’ and lamented that youth constitute the highest number among the HIV infected victims.

APSACS additional Project Director Dr Saraswati said it is the responsibility of everyone to create awareness to eradicate HIV.

She said the HIV victims will get moral strength by attending awareness programmes. She opined that the society should understand the problems of the HIV infected people and help them. APSACS joint directors Dr T Majula, Dr Kameswar Prasad, Dr Bhagyalakshmi, deputy director Dr Chakravarthi and others attended the programme. Earlier, a rally was taken out from the Railway Stadium to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram under the auspices of APSACS.