Elaborate arrangements in place for Group-2 exams

Vijayawada: Foolproof arrangements are being made for the APPSC Group-2 Main written examination to be held on February 23, said chief secretary K Vijayanand. He conducted a review with the officials along with the chairman, APPSC, A R Anuradha at the Secretariat on the arrangements on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the collectors and SPs to make tight security at all the examination centres to ensure that no untoward incidents occur anywhere during the examinations. These examinations will be conducted at 175 examination centres in 13 old district headquarters.

He clarified that guidelines have already been sent to the districts on the steps to be taken regarding the conduct of the examinations and they should be followed completely. He said that 92,250 candidates will appear for these examinations and directed the collectors and SPs to make security arrangements at the examination centres so that the examinations can be conducted smoothly.

Vijayanand has made it clear to the collectors and SPs that if anyone spreads or circulates rumours or fake news anywhere on social media, they should immediately investigate and take strict action against such people.

At the same time, he advised the candidates and their parents not to worry even if anyone spreads fake news or clarifies the rumours. He said that all strict arrangements have been made to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly and properly.

Earlier, APPSC chairman Anuradha said that these examinations will be conducted in 175 examination centres in the old 13 district headquarters. She clarified that the Paper-1 written examination will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm on February 23. Candidates should reach the respective examination centres by 9.30 am.

The gates of the examination centres will be closed at 9.45 am and no one who comes late will be allowed to enter. Similarly, the Paper-2 will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates should reach the respective examination centres by 2.30 pm. The gates of the examination centres will be closed at 2.45 pm and no candidate will be allowed to enter after that under any circumstances. She clarified that the conduct of the examinations a booklet with detailed instructions has been sent to all examination centres and all liaison officers, chief superintendents and invigilators have been asked to strictly follow the instructions and ensure that the examinations are conducted smoothly.

Chairman Anuradha said that candidates should not believe any such rumours on social media regarding the Group-2 Main exams that the exams will be postponed or other such misinformation is being spread.

She also said that restrictions under Section 144 should be imposed within 100 metre of the exam centres. Similarly, all Xerox and internet centres near the exam centres should be closed during the exams.

Mobile phones, electronic watches and other devices should not be allowed into the exam hall under any circumstances. Anuradha also advised the collectors to take steps to set up CCTV coverage in the exam centers as required.

Principal Secretary GAD Mukesh Kumar Meena said that if fake news is circulated anywhere on social media or other media during the exams, collectors should immediately respond.