Live
- Kesineni Venkat emphasises on super six schemes
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 03 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Congress to mobilise huge crowds for ‘Jana Jatara’ at Tukkuguda
- Dr Laxman asks TS govt to seek CBI probe into phone tapping case
- 2 dead, 20 injured after Bolero plunges into valley in Alluri Sitaramaraju district
- Gulf JAC thanks CM Revanth for keeping promise of Rs 5 lakh compensation
- Yerragondapalem: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar inspects polling station in remote place
Eluru: Carry proof for cash above Rs 50,000 says Cops
Eluru : District SP Mary Prasanthi conducted a surprise inspection of the check-posts set up in the district in the wake of the upcoming general elections on Wednesday.
She inspected the check-post set up at Kalaparru toll-gate and supervised the staff, who are conducting inspections of vehicles at the field level.
She said that in the wake of the upcoming elections, eight check-posts have been set up across the district, and every vehicle will be thoroughly inspected 24/7 to prevent the illegal transportation of ganja and cash. People who carry more than Rs 50,000 during travel should have proof, otherwise the cash will be confiscated by the police.
