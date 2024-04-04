Eluru: Carry proof for cash above Rs 50,000 says Cops

  • Menu
SP Mary Prasanthi monitoring field-level checking of vehicles at a check-post on Wednesday

Highlights

Eluru : District SP Mary Prasanthi conducted a surprise inspection of the check-posts set up in the district in the wake of the upcoming general elections on Wednesday.

She inspected the check-post set up at Kalaparru toll-gate and supervised the staff, who are conducting inspections of vehicles at the field level.

She said that in the wake of the upcoming elections, eight check-posts have been set up across the district, and every vehicle will be thoroughly inspected 24/7 to prevent the illegal transportation of ganja and cash. People who carry more than Rs 50,000 during travel should have proof, otherwise the cash will be confiscated by the police.

X