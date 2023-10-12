  • Menu
Eluru: Gruhotsavalu at Chebrolu housing colony today

Eluru: Gruhotsavalu at Chebrolu housing colony today
YSR Jagananna Colony in Chebrolu 

In tune with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching Gruhotsavalu at Samarlakota on Thursday

Eluru : In tune with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching Gruhotsavalu at Samarlakota on Thursday, a district-level programme will be held at Chebrolu in Eluru district. The CM will virtually inaugurate the Gruhotsavalu, according to an official release.

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh informed that 98,874 houses have been sanctioned to the poor in the district. While construction of 25,325 houses was completed, others were in various stages. So far, a sum of Rs 664 crore was spent on the construction of houses. Additional loans were sanctioned to over 72,000 members of DWCRA groups. In Chebrolu layout, out of the sanctioned 181 houses, construction of 90 houses was completed. These houses will be inaugurated formally on Thursday.

