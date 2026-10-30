Alliance leaders point out that YSRCP acts contrary to its claims

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat mentioned that Visakhapatnam’s development had suffered significantly during the previous YSRCP’s rule.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the MP alleged that YSRCP leaders, who failed to provide a clear vision for the city’s development, were now criticising the coalition government to divert attention from their past failures.

Appealing to voters to support the alliance, he stressed the need to make Visakhapatnam cleaner, safer and better equipped with modern civic amenities and infrastructure, which is possible only under the coalition’s rule.

He briefed the NDA government’s progress in Visakhapatnam, including RINL’s revival package, the new South Coast Railway Zone, and the establishment of IT industries. He urged the public to carefully assess the previous government’s decisions, particularly regarding environmental protection and the safeguarding of public assets.

Speaking on the occasion, North constituency MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju mentioned that the people had given the TDP a resounding victory in the general elections and now it is everyone’s responsibility to elect a good municipal council.

He said it was ironic that the YSRCP, which had destroyed Visakhapatnam city over the past five years, was now claiming to fight under the slogan ‘Save Vizag’. He stated that Visakhapatnam had witnessed considerable development under the coalition government. The MLA said that good candidates were fielded in the elections to ensure a corruption-free administration.

“We will win all 120 out of 120 seats. Mayoral candidate Mukka Sravani will win with a huge majority. The people of Visakhapatnam should not believe in the false propaganda of the YSRCP,” the MLA requested.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas criticised the previous YSRCP government for completely neglecting the state’s development during its tenure.

“Those who created obstacles to Visakhapatnam’s development are now making statements claiming that they would save the city,” he pointed out. He added that the election results would deal a major political blow to the Opposition.

TDP Visakhapatnam parliament district president Chode Venkata Pattabhiram remarked that the YSRCP’s slogan should be ‘Mortgage Vizag’ as the party did that during its tenure rather than ‘Save Vizag’. He recalled that the TDP had approached the court and prevented the attempts made by the previous YSRCP government to mortgage a number of properties in Visakhapatnam.

Pattabhiram also pointed out that it was surprising to see YSRCP leaders speaking about environmental destruction, despite trees being cut down whenever former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Visakhapatnam for security reasons and the fate of Rushikonda after a palace was built under the pretext of a tourism project.