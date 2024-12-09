Energy Conservation Week from Dec 14 to 20

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has called for an all-encompassing participation in the upcoming National Energy Conservation Week, scheduled to be held from December 14 to 20. This initiative is an integral part of the nation’s broader mission to tackle the dual challenges of environmental degradation and climate change.

It aims to foster widespread awareness about the significance of energy conservation and energy efficiency, while encouraging collective efforts to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the BEE is taking steps to conduct awareness programmes across the state. As part of it energy efficiency accelerating efforts will be made across critical sectors such as agriculture, industry, IT, transport, Panchayati Raj, and rural and urban development to meet India’s sustainable development goals. To ensure the success of these initiatives, BEE is focusing on robust communication strategies that engage the public effectively. These strategies include impactful campaigns across print, electronic, and social media to mobilize communities, particularly youth and women. In a press release on Sunday the BEE announced that by fostering a culture of energy conservation and promoting the use of BEE star-rated appliances, these campaigns aim to inspire individuals to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

The BEE urges all stakeholders, including state governments, industries, educational institutions, and individuals, to join hands in making National Energy Conservation Week a resounding success. With collective efforts, India can pave the way for a sustainable and energy-efficient future, significantly contributing to global climate action.